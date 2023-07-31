CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of July 31 – August 4, 2023, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Box Culvert:
- Route: 3014 (Black Elk Road)
Crack Seal:
- Route: 1009 (Deer Creek Road)
- Route: 1011 (Rolling Stone Road)
- Route: 2030 (Allport Cutoff)
Ditching:
- Route: 255 (DuBois to Penfield)
Drainage Improvements:
- Route: 453 (Olanta)
Maintaining Guiderail:
- Interstate 80: Mile Marker 128 to 120 (Westbound)
- Route: 879 (Shawville)
- Route: 970 (Woodland)
Mowing:
- Throughout the county
Patching:
- Interstate 80: Mile Marker 97 to 111 (East and Westbound)
- Route: 219 (DuBois)
Pipe Repair:
Route: 453 (Curwensville to Olanta)
Seal Coat:
- Route: 2012 (Kermoor to New Millport)
- Route: 2022 (Little Clearfield Creek Road)
- Route: 2023 (O’Shanter to Glen Richey Highway)
- Route: 2024 (Old Erie Pike)
- Route: 3007 (Bloomington Glen Richey Highway)
- Route: 3025 (Bloomington)
Sign Repairs and Upgrades:
- Throughout the county
Tree Crew:
Route: 729 (Tyrone Pike)