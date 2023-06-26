The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the following work schedule in Clearfield County for the week of June 26, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge cleaning
- Throughout the county
Bridge repair
- SR 1006 (Goshen)
- SR 2007 (Houtzdale –Road Closure – Detour will be in place through late June)
Crack seal
- SR 879 (LeContes Mills to Karthaus)
Ditching
- SR 3016 (Marron Road)
- SR 4014 (Dubois Rockton Road)
Drainage improvements
- SR 53 (Madera)
- SR 3003 (Thompsontown)
Flushing pipe
- SR 53 (Madera)
- Inlet replacement
- SR 1006 (Goshen)
Mowing
- Throughout the county
Patching
- I-80 at mile marker 97 to 120 (east and westbound)
- U.S. Route 322 (Woodland to Philipsburg)
Pipe replacement
- SR 1006 (Goshen)
- SR 2007 (Brisbin to Ashland)
Sign repairs and upgrades
- Throughout the county
Tree crew
- SR 729 (Tyrone Pike)
- SR 969 (Lumber City Highway)
Underdrain
- SR 879 (Curwensville)
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.