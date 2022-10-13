HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that resources are now available to help businesses and organizations to prepare in advance of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Notice of Funding Opportunity announcement, which is anticipated for late December/early January.
As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), PennDOT will receive and distribute $171.5 million in formula funds for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure over the next five years. The NEVI funding available for the first federal fiscal year is $25.4 million. NEVI grants will require the grantee to provide a minimum 20 percent match.
“The NEVI program will help Pennsylvania build out its EV charging infrastructure,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “As this is a new program for Pennsylvania and the nation at large, we want to give our partners and businesses as much opportunity as possible to prepare for application submission to support our efforts of transparency and equity.”
The NEVI grant funding supports the commonwealth and federal goal of expanding EV charging along the previously designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs) (list) and Interstate lookalikes. Pennsylvania has over 1,800 miles of AFCs. Per the guidance from U.S. DOT, NEVI formula funds must first be used to “build out” designated AFCs (no more than 50 miles between stations and less than 1 mile from an exit) and meet U.S. DOT minimum standards and requirements.
The NEVI Grant pre-announcement resources include information about applicant eligibility, eligible projects, and eligible and ineligible costs. In addition, PennDOT has created an interactive map identifying existing AFC-qualifying stations and has grouped interchanges based on priority through a gap analysis. An outline of the potential scoring criteria is also included listed in order of priority. Interested businesses and organizations are encouraged to review the ‘How to Get Ready’ section on PennDOT’s website for recommendations on how to prepare for the upcoming grant opening.
PennDOT will host an informational webinar about the 2022 NEVI Grant Program on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m.-noon. This webinar is intended for all audiences interested in applying for PennDOT NEVI grant program funds. This webinar will provide an overview of the PennDOT NEVI grant program, as well as information on eligibility, types of projects funded, how to apply, eligible and non-eligible costs, and application best practices.
In addition, NEVI stakeholder sessions are being held around the state. These sessions will include a presentation portion, followed by an opportunity to network, and expand professional connections and partnerships. Interested parties can register for a session of interest on PennDOT’s “Learn About NEVI” webpage.
For more information on NEVI funds in Pennsylvania and to review PennDOT’s pre-announcement resources, visit the PennDOT website.