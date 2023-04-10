CLEARFIELD – A leadership change took place recently in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Engineering District 2, which covers nine counties in the North Central region.
Effective April 1, Tom Prestash, of Morrisdale, Clearfield County, is serving as District Executive for District 2, moving from the same position in District 9. Prestash succeed Tom Zurat who retired March 31, after more than 33 years with PennDOT.
“We’re thrilled to see Tom move to his home district to lead a talented team,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “We believe that our partners and customers across the region will benefit from Tom’s years of experience and leadership – making for a seamless transition.”
Prestash will now be responsible for planning and supervising the state highway system in PennDOT’s Engineering District 2 that covers Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties. Within the nine counties, PennDOT owns and maintains 3,731 miles of state highway and 2,186 bridges.
“It’s bittersweet leaving District 9 but I’m excited to now serve in District 2”, Prestash said. “Our team will continue bringing value to our customers and partners through transportation projects across our nine counties”.
Prestash began his career with PennDOT in 1986 as Civil Engineering intern. He then joined the department full-time in 1994 as a civil engineer trainee. Through July of 2004, he held various engineering positions in District 9, spending time in the Bridge and Design units. Prestash moved to the position of Assistant District Engineer for Design in District 9 in 2004 and became the District Executive there in 2005.
Prestash graduated from Penn State University in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. He then received a Master’s of Science Degree from Penn State in 1992. He received his Professional Engineer’s license in 1997. Prestash resides in the Morrisdale area with his wife Jane and their three daughters.