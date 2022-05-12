BENEZETTE — With improvement work underway, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is offering an update on the Winslow Hill Road project in Benezette. Current work includes cross pipe installations, with under-drain and parallel pipe work planned through spring. Motorists coming through the area should expect short delays, with the potential for roadway flaggers to enforce traffic stops and alternating traffic patterns.
Overall, the 5.6-mile project includes roadway widening and reconstruction, improvements of roadway shoulders to enhance pedestrian movements, emergency vehicle accommodation, drainage, and guide rail.
The $2.8 million project will enhance safety for residents and tourists — particularly during elk viewing season. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the contractor on this local project. Project updates can be found online.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.