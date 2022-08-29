CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 322 in Union Township, Clearfield County, today. It will remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.
