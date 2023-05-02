CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the following work schedule for Clearfield County this week, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge cleaning:
• Throughout County
Bridge work:
• State Route 3014 (Chest Township)
Brushing:
• State Route 729 (Glen Hope)
Mill and fill:
• Sealing around patches
Mill and patching:
• SR 453 (Curwensville to Boardman)
• SR 729 (Lumber City)
Mowing:
• Throughout county
Patching:
• Interstate 80: (MM 97 to 111 – East to West)
Pipe flushing:
• State Route 0053 (County line to Irvona)
Shoulder work:
• Interstate 80: (MM 120 to 137, East to West)
Sign upgrades:
• Throughout county
Sweeping:
• Throughout county
Tail ditching:
• SR 053 (County Line to Irvona)
For more information, visit www.penndot.gov or call 814-765-0524.