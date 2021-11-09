ST. MARYS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming are offering a “look ahead” concerning the widely-anticipated State Route 120 Connector Project.
The project is intended to reconstruct the Diamond, so that there will be traffic access to Route 120 "without going through the Diamond," according to PennDOT. People will be seeing archeologic staff and survey crews in the area in the future as the project design continues.
The City of St. Marys is a partner on the project, which is stemming from “more than 40 years of traffic congestion in the downtown area,” PennDOT says.
“As one of the more prominent industrial areas of our commonwealth, a study took place back in 2018 to find a solution for the congestion around our historic Diamond,” said Fleming.
The project is expected to be bid in August of 2023, according to PennDOT's press release, and will cost an estimated $3 million. “Funding for the project has come through TIIF (Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund),” according to the release.
PennDOT has been very helpful in keeping the city's Public Works department up to date on this, said Fleming.
“Residents of our beautiful community know it doesn't take much for the Diamond traffic to be backed up, especially when multiple tractor trailers are traveling through the area,” he said.
The State Route 120 Connector Project should result in less heavy traffic, said Fleming.
“This would make the Diamond area more pedestrian-friendly and safer for our city,” he noted. “We look forward to the completion, and the results, of the project.”
PennDOT's plan and active project updates can be found at www.projects.penndot.gov.