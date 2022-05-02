HARRISBURG — The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has issued a reminder to all Pennsylvania students, teachers and parents that entries in their ongoing essay and coloring contests must be submitted by the end of next week on May 6.
As of today, the court has received over 70 coloring contest submissions and nearly 20 essay entries.
The coloring contest, open to students ages 5-11, will give young students the opportunity to design their own cartoon judge. Meanwhile, older students are invited to participate in the essay contest by responding to one of the following prompts:
- (Grades 3-5) – Why is the Pennsylvania Supreme Court important?
- (Grades 6-12) – Which Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice inspires you and why?
Students and parents are encouraged to submit photo entries on Twitter by tagging “@PACourts” and using “#Supreme300,” email entries to CommunicationsOffice@pacourts.us, or by mail to:
- AOPC Communications, c/o Stacey Witalec, 601 Commonwealth Ave. Harrisburg, Pa 17106
Entries in both contests will be judged by Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices, along with relevant committee members, and winners will be announced and recognized by the Court as part of its 300th anniversary celebration in May.