MEDIX RUN — Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) held its annual “Adopt-A-Stream” project on Saturday, Aug. 19, where several volunteers worked on devices along Medix Run stream near Benezette.
The initiative involves performing maintenance on the five-mile stretch of waterway in Elk and Clearfield counties when the waters are fairly low near the end of August. There are 20 some devices along the stream, which provide deep pools for the fish and erosion control.
This year, the work was all done by PWHU volunteers, as well as one camper who decided to join in and help, said PWHU Secretary Beth Giese.
“Two decks at one section had to be replaced, fallen trees had to be removed in different spots, reinforcement of a few devices or jack dams was needed, and two make-shift dams built by campers for swimming holes had to be removed, since there needs to be good flow of the stream,” said Giese.
PWHU partnered with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission around 30 years ago to maintain the waterway, said Giese. Many of these devices stop erosion from occurring where it’s not wanted, Giese says, and others deflect the water flow.
The weather in the PA Wilds was perfect for the Adopt-A-Stream initiative last Saturday, which typically welcomes 15-plus volunteers annually. Helpers also enjoyed lunch, zucchini bread, chocolate-chip cookies and visiting with one another following the project. The fellowship among volunteers, along with doing positive outdoor activities that benefit the environment, are important aspects of the project each year.
PWHU thanked all of the day’s volunteers on its Facebook page: “Nate Benton, Nathan Buchanon, Terry Buhite, Cliff Cessna, Mike Chiodo, Beth Giese, Dawneen Good, Larina Good, Heidi Harvey, Ray Hunt, Bill Mackereth, Dutch Maloney, Don and Kathy Schmidt, Tim and Lori Sims, Bob and Stacy Kirk, and ‘Camper John.’”
“(The) PA Fish and Boat Commission should be very happy with the maintenance performed by PWHU on five miles of Medix Run,” PWHU concluded in its Facebook post.{/span}
The Medix Run stream project is just one of PWHU’s many local efforts, which include building Eastern bluebird boxes with youth, tree planting/apple pruning, hosting Clearfield County Youth Field Day in June and offering a scholarship for Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology students.
