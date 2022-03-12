DuBOIS — An expansion for Pentz Run Youth Services that has been 20 years in the making is finally complete, providing additional and independent housing for at-risk and disadvantaged youth.
Executive Director Debbie Gregori said PRYS broke ground for the new facility in September of 2020, and faced some challenges throughout the process, such as licensing delays. Youth were able to move into the new apartments in January of this year.
Pentz Run’s main facility at 319 Daly St. in DuBois has an 18-bed group home and shelter.
With the expansion, a total of 31 youth can fit in with Pentz Run, Gregori said, whereas it was formerly 18-20. The new building, which includes residential units and a transitional living apartment, is specifically for those 18 years of age and older.
“I’ve wanted to expand into the individual living part of things,” she said. “I know that there are older kids who need the opportunity, that they can’t have outside of here.”
Gregori said they always knew they needed more space, including indoor recreation and storage space. Over the years, the length of stays would typically be six to 12 months, but now, youth are staying longer.
Giving these older youth such a sense of independence, said Gregori, gives them something to look forward to and to work towards once they leave, also teaching them responsibility, safety and other important life lessons.
They have more freedom for off-ground time, but have restrictions to follow as well, she said. In the main building, there can be three youth to a room, whereas in the new facility, each resident has their own room.
“They have proven that we can trust them,” said Gregori. “We are teaching them about normal teenage situations.”
The recreation room in the new building provides several activities for the youth, including a basketball hoop and air hockey table.
Pentz Run has been collecting donations and fundraising for this expansion for years by holding events like its Walmart truck sale and golf tournament, Gregori said.
The youth residing in the new building are “ecstatic,” she said. One has been with Pentz Run for two years, waiting to move into her own space.
Hunter, Madison and Shae, Pentz Run youth living in the new building, were very complimentary of their new living arrangement, noting how nice everything is and having more space and their own rooms.
It’s a comfortable environment with more freedoms for the older kids, Hunter said.
It’s nice that they are given more trust, added Madison.
The youth have seemed to also enjoy decorating their new spaces, with bedrooms featuring string lights, pictures and other personal touches.
Placed by the court system, Pentz Run takes in youth from other areas in need of assistance as well, such as Bradford and Franklin, never accepting anyone who may disrupt the home and comforts of its current residents, Gregori said.
The local support throughout this endeavor has been great, too, she said, noting that some items in the new recreation room, such as sports-related equipment, were donated by community members.