RIDGWAY — Pet owners and their four-legged friends are invited to enjoy a dog’s day at the beach Saturday.
“Dogs Day at the Beach,” an event hosted by Ridgway Township and Ridgway Animal Haven, will take place from 10-3 p.m. at Sandy Beach on Laurel Mills Road in Ridgway.
Karen Cappiello, founder of Ridgway Animal Haven, said the event will feature vendors, food, 50/50 raffles and basket prizes.
Ridgway Township will host a dog show, with registration at 11 a.m. The show will take place from noon-1 p.m.
“Bring your dogs and pups out and enter them,” said Cappiello.
City of St. Marys Police Department Sgt. Mike Shaffer and K9 Officer Nando will do a demonstration from 1-2 p.m.
From 2-3 p.m., trainer Shirley Brooks will host a “basic training,” said Cappiello.
Hamburgers and hotdogs will be on the grill.
Cappiello said proceeds will go toward an exercise pen for the dogs at the new RAH facility on Rocky Top Road, which is hosting its grand opening Sept. 11.
Organizers ask that all dogs be vaccinated for rabies, and that no aggressive dogs attend.
Monetary donations for the RAH can be sent to 20 Rocky Top Road, Ridgway, PA 15853.