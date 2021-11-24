ST. MARYS — The Christian Food Bank of St. Marys is turning a spur-of-the-moment pandemic tactic into a permanent and convenient service for clients.
The food bank received CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds from Elk County, as well as the City of St. Marys, which is being put to use by installing a full-time drive-thru area beside the food bank building on South Michael Road.
CARES Act funds also provided CFB with a new freezer for storage.
Director Georgia Wagner said when the COVID-19 pandemic began to get bad, they jumped into offering drive-thru services, where volunteers would put the boxes of food in the clients' trunks as they would pass through. This offered less contact for both the volunteers and the clients. The process was successful and went very smoothly.
Daghir Construction of St. Marys began working on the groundwork for the drive-thru in October, said CFB board member Bob Luchini, experiencing some delays now in acquiring the steel.
The process itself will take clients through the front gate, in a loop around the building and then right into the drive-thru itself, which conveniently leads them straight back to the main road again.
The steel building will also protect volunteers from the rain and the cold during the winter months.
The food bank received very positive feedback from clients about the drive-thru process, sand Luchini. In fact, more senior citizens have signed up, because the process offers more privacy, with them being able to stay in their cars.
Since the pandemic, CFB has seen a spike in both its volunteers and donations, Luchini said, mentioning that they are grateful for the dedicated volunteers that worked all throughout COVID-19.
The drive-thru will also provide more storage inside of the building, as things will be rearranged, he added.
CFB has been aiming to spread awareness about its services in the community through its Facebook page, even providing “Thankful Thursdays,” where heartwarming letters from clients are posted anonymously.
For example, one posted in November read: “Everything always goes very smooth when picking up our food. The thoughtful extra items for my son, he gets really excited each week for those. Thank you to each and every single person that is involved with the food bank. God has blessed us for this extra help every week. Thank you.”
The food bank often receives acts of kindness. This month, the American Legion Riders donated Sheetz cups with a $50 gift card, which were distributed to CFB recipients who are veterans, said Wagner.
Follow The Christian Food Bank on Facebook. Call 814-834-1951 for more information.