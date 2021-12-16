DuBOIS — Permit parking will cost more in DuBois next year, despite a contentious exchange with a downtown businesswoman.
Jen Jackson of Brady Street Florist challenged the DuBois City Council to justify raising rates for the third time in three years.
The current rate is $25 per month (which was quoted incorrectly at Thursday’s council work session). If paid in lump sum for the year, the permitee gets a reduced rate of $225 … $75 less than paying monthly.
The council decided to raise the rate to $30 per month, or $270 if paid in full in advance.
Jackson said the council failed to take into consideration the plight of businesses in the downtown after two years of COVID and its impact on the economy.
She added that no one on the council talked to any business owners before deciding on the increase.
When increasing costs for maintaining the lots was cited as a reason for raising the rate, Jackson she’d like to see a cost analysis to back that claim up.
Since her comments came outside the public comment portion of the meeting, she was ruled out of order and the council voted 5-0 to proceed with the rate increase.
Budget hearingPrior to Monday’s regular meeting, a public hearing was held on the proposed 2022 budget and tax levy. No residents attended the hearing and there were no comments.
There will not be a property tax increase in 2022.
A second hearing will be held at 6:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, prior to the regular meeting at which the budget is expected to be passed.
Water line work
Dave Roman Excavating was awarded the bid for work on water line replacements on Hoover and West Washington avenues. Roman’s bid was $178,415.
Meetings
- The council will hold its last work session of the year at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
- The annual reorganization meeting will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at the city building.
- A required joint meeting with the city and Sandy Township will be held at the city building at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12. The meeting is part of the process of the two municipalities merging after voters approved consolidation at the general election in November.
- City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio called for a short closed meeting following adjournment for personnel reasons.