PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department upgraded its community kids fun day festivities this year with the expansion of its hall space in a new building.
The fire department has annually held a free Halloween and family event for the community that includes fire truck rides, hay rides, children’s games and hot dogs. The event has continued to grow over the years, with the department averaging about 600 to 700 people attending, according to Garett Keith with the fire department.
“It’s solely for the community. They give us all year long to keep our doors open, so we like to give them a little bit back,” Keith said.
He had a large part in the planning of the event this year, and said the new addition of a “spooky maze” seemed to be well received by participants. The department was also able to set up the inflatable obstacle course inside the new building in case of rain.
“We talked about it over the summer, then as things got closer we really locked it in, and decided ‘that’s a really good idea, so let’s add that to the event,’ and it definitely was, it was a big hit,” Keith said.
Most of the children who come to the Halloween festivities are younger, so the department didn’t make the new spooky maze too scary. Most of the spookiness comes from the almost completely dark fire hall.
“It’s not terribly scary, but with it dark and the fake smoke in there, the kids are still like 'uhhh,' and we’ve had a couple screams,” Keith said.
He estimates the ages of most of the children to be between 2 and 10 years old. The firemen will occasionally try to spook someone they are friends with, but for the most part, the maze was scary on it’s own.
The maze is also meant to be a fire prevention activity too, rather than just scary. With a lack of ghosts and monsters jumping out, the firemen use the dark and fake smoke to simulate what a child might have to do to find their way out of a structure fire.
“The whole idea of that is in a smoky situation the kids might see someday at their own house, crawl your way through the dark with the smoke,” Keith said. “The real key is that it’s fire prevention.”
Children could also take rides on the fire engine, or try on a couple of turnout gear uniforms that were set up in the other hall building. This is because “(October) is also Fire Prevention Month,” as Keith pointed out.