PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department has finished construction on a new hall building, and is planning renovations to be made to the original building to benefit the department and the community.
Garett Keith of the fire department said the main focus was bettering the kitchen and event hall space.
“We got breakfast once a month, the second Sunday of every month, and our kitchen is about 12-by-14, so it’s pretty rough,” said Keith, referencing the breakfast the department serves as a fundraiser throughout the year. “So that was a big focus on this whole deal. We needed to move the trucks and give us more room inside for our events.”
He also said the department holds bingo on Fridays and a few gun raffles, which will also benefit from a larger space with more seating.
The department’s new building was finished earlier this spring, but the renovations to the original hall have not been started. The new building is being used as a truck bay, allowing the department to house the trucks there and plan and prepare for the renovations.
“It’s up and operating and we’re working out of that on the fire side, and it’s been a blessing,” Keith said.
He said most departments have to have two buildings anymore for the fundraisers and social events they hold.
Another aspect of the community events is to try and bring in some new members. Keith said they need cooks, cleaners and truck drivers, and that it's not just about “put on the gear and go in a burning building.”
The department is open and accepting anyone who has an interest in joining or helping them. Keith said it’s not only Perry Township, but any volunteer department right now. He also said when looking for a venue to rent, using a fire department is the best you can do because “it helps out the company and yourself.”
“It takes a long time and it’s a lot of money, but we need it,” Keith said.