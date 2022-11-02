ST. MARYS — Some four-legged witches, pumpkins, hotdogs and more visited Elk Haven Nursing Home and Silver Creek Terrace residents on Thursday, making their Halloween a little more special this year.
EHNH and SCT partnered for their very first Halloween Pet Parade that afternoon, which welcomed employees and family members to bring their pets in costume to visit the seniors, who were anxiously awaiting in the lobby and hallways.
EHNH Activities Director Kristen Huff said even residents who rarely show expression or emotion were smiling when they saw the several dogs, and even one cat named Daisy, in costume.
“It was so important to have this parade, just so residents can see the animals,” said Huff. “They can touch them, and even hear them. All of the residents loved it.”
For residents who used to have a pet and are no longer able to, this was a very valuable experience, bringing back fond memories of their own pets.
“It was a great day for staff to hear residents talking about what animals they used to have, and what their names are,” said Huff.
A familiar furry face, a Golden Retriever and certified therapy dog who is around 10 years old named Maddie, and new therapy pup in-training Chloe, also attended the pet parade with their handler Davina Geitner.
“Pet therapy is so important,” said Huff. “It can help with physical and mental issues. Just seeing them all giggle and laugh made my day.”
The facilities hope to make this an annual event each year, Huff noted, with hopefully more participants next year.
