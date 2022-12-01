ST. MARYS — A retrospective exhibition honoring the work of renowned St. Marys artist and former longtime art teacher Pete Winklbauer will kick off at Gallery 29 this weekend.
The opening ceremony for “Pete Winklbauer: A Retrospective” will be held from 5-9 p.m. at the 50 S. St. Marys St. gallery on Friday, Dec. 2.
Gallery 29 Owner Jesse Gradl said the exhibition will feature “a selection spanning the last 40 years of Pete’s career, including traditional landscapes, portraits, figurative work and abstractions.”
There will also be a group of new pieces of artwork for sale, with close to 100 pieces in total on display.
Winklbauer taught more than 8,000 students throughout his career as an art teacher at Elk County Catholic High School, said Gradl.
“A lot of the work is relative to the community, and was purchased and commissioned by many people from the area,” he said.
Winklbauer was a part of opening Gallery 29 alongside Gradl in January 2020. The name stems from Gradl being Winklbauer’s 29th student who went on to pursue teaching art.
This show is all about honoring Winklbauer’s career, said Gradl. He resides in St. Marys, and holds degrees in fine art from Mount Aloysius College and in art education from Mercyhurst College.
“Pete’s work is included in countless public and private collections, both nationally and internationally, having work in 11 countries. His style has evolved throughout the years; never limiting himself to a specific subject matter,” wrote Gradl in the exhibition bio.
Gradl thinks very highly of Winklbauer, a role model throughout the years.
“His signature brushwork and masterful color palette has cemented Pete as a dominant force in the realm of watercolor painting. His own work and accomplishments in the art world were only a part of his fulfillment as an artist. A large part of the joy of his journey has been guiding and developing talent in his students,” Gradl said.
Winklbauer says his paintings are all about his life.
“I’ve recorded people, places, and objects from my environment, and translated them as beautifully as I could onto paper,” he said.
There will also be wine tasting and sales from Elk Mountain Winery at the reception. Admission is free.
For more information, email Gradl at jesse.gradl@gmail.com or call 814-594-8954. Visit Gallery 29 on Facebook and www.gallerytwentynine.com.