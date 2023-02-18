ST. MARYS — With nearly 75 years of history and community tradition under its belt, Pfaff’s Market in St. Marys is continuing to keep family tradition alive as it transitions to new ownership.
John and Linda Fox, who owned the Atlantic Street store for 25 years, have now passed it on to their daughter, Jonnie, and her husband, Jim Kmetz.
The Kmetzes are no stranger to Pfaff’s Market, though, having worked there alongside John and Linda for the past decade. The store was opened in 1948 by Bob Pfaff, and has been family-owned and operated since its establishment.
Several products have made the store small-town “famous” over the years, such as its different varieties of in-house smoked sausage, smoked cheeses, beef sticks and homemade “dillweed dip.”
The market sells thousands of pounds of smoked sausage a month, said Jim. Another staple in the summertime is beef on weck, said Jonnie, who grew up at the market over the years.
Pfaff’s also carries homemade, fresh-ground burger meat, and other homemade products like kettle corn, Wittman’s Maple Syrup and Riddle’s Honey, said Jim. It’s important to the family to support other local businesses, Jim explained.
Most importantly, though, Pfaff’s Market has always been about family.
The Kmetzes took over the business for Jonnie’s parents in December 2022. It’s important their loyal customers know, though, that besides some updates over time, nothing is really going to change. People will still see John and Linda’s familiar faces at the store, and still have the same quality experience they’ve been having there for years.
Over the years, Pfaff’s Market employees have always prided themselves on getting to know their customers and going the extra mile, such as carrying groceries out to their cars for them, learning their first names, and even delivering groceries to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Often, some people will just pop into the shop to say “Hello.”
Working alongside John Fox for several years has taught Jim everything he knows going forward.
“It’s always been a family business, and it always will be,” said Jim.
Since Pfaff’s Market announced the switch in ownership on its Facebook post, the family has received a vast amount of community support, said the Kmetzes. Jim and Jonnie were praiseful of the St. Marys area, adding that they have always felt supported there.
More and more often, it seems like new generations are taking over these family-owned businesses, keeping the tradition alive, said the Kmetzes, which is something nice to see.
“We are super proud of this, and very thankful,” said Jonnie. “We want to make sure this lasts another 75 years.”
Things seem to be coming full circle now, said Jonnie. Her father worked at Pfaff’s Market when he was in high school, and her own children are the same age now as she was when her parents bought the business.
“People are always congratulating us, and my parents,” said Jonnie. “A lot of people stop and thank us for continuing the tradition, and keeping it in the family.”
For more information, visit Pfaff’s Market on Facebook or call 814-834-2061.