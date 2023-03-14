BENEZETTE — A public program at the Elk Country Visitor Center on Saturday will dive into the possible reintroduction of the American marten, a species that was native to Pennsylvania over a century ago.
“Introduction of the Pine Marten,” featuring Tom Keller, furbearer biologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, will take place at 2 p.m. at the center on Winslow Hill in Benezette Saturday, March 18.
Keller said he manages the 16 furbearer species within Pennsylvania, “everything from weasels to coyotes.”
For decades, Pennsylvanians have been bringing species back to the state that were either lost, or on the brink of loss, such as elk, white-tailed deer, wild turkey, beaver, fisher, river otter, peregrine falcons, bald eagles and osprey, which have all been reintroduced, says Keller.
He noted that the bobwhite quail, a ground-dwelling bird, will be reintroduced in 2024.
“We have led the nation in restoring our wildlife, because as people, we care deeply about it,” Keller said.
The reintroduction of the American marten, formerly known as the pine marten, is something the PGC has placed in its strategic plan for a variety of reasons.
“Ecologically, we know that the marten was once a common, native species, and is a missing piece to our overall community,” Keller says.
The American marten is “a member of the mustelid family or weasels. It weighs an average of two pounds, and is the same size as the American mink, and similar in size to the fox squirrel,” says Keller.
The marten is a “true omnivore,” he says, meaning it eats a variety of things –mammals, plants, insects, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and carrion –but mainly focuses on small mammals or rodents and a lot of plant material and insects.
Its habitat is a “mixed deciduous/coniferous forest,” Keller said, noting there is lots of debris on the forest floor.
“This is what we call a healthy forest, and is needed by many other species including ruffed grouse, northern goshawks, and wild turkeys,” he explained.
The marten provides services like seed dispersal and rodent-population management, all contributing to a healthy forest.
Biological diversity is important in many of the PGC’s plans and beyond, Keller said.
“This is one of the few chances we have to increase biodiversity within the state.”
The marten is also important culturally to many indigenous tribes that would’ve once lived around the Great Lakes.
“Although we don’t have tribal lands within Pennsylvania, many Indigenous peoples still call Pennsylvania home,” said Keller. “This was also an important to the early settlement of the state, and used frequently within the fur trade.”
When looking at the reintroduction of species such as elk or bald eagles, it isn’t difficult to see the benefits, he said, as they continue to be a popular draw.
“People pursue these species with binoculars and telephoto lenses year-round, coming from hundreds of miles in some cases to the elk range,” said Keller.
Hunters and trappers in the state also spend millions of dollars to pursue animals like white-tailed deer, wild turkey, beaver, the fisher and river otters.
“Pennsylvanians have built a legacy of re-wilding the wilderness and bringing species back not only for themselves, but for the many generations to come. This is another opportunity that we have to do just that.”
Ben Porkolab, conservation education coordinator with the Keystone Elk Country Alliance, said he believes this presentation will be a very big draw among the public. When it comes to the marten’s reintroduction, some people are very much for it, against it, or on the fence.
The challenge that will come with this, said Keller, is clearing up any misinformation within the state, and ensuring that people are properly informed about the marten and its possible reintroduction.
Saturday’s presentation at the ECVC will focus on Pennsylvania’s wildlife history, as well as the loss, redemption and restoration efforts that have occurred over time. Keller says he will also focus on what he learned from the American Marten Reintroduction Feasibility Assessment.
“I’ll be talking about the overall evaluation process, and what a timeline looks like leading up to a decision as to whether or not to move forward with the reintroduction.”
For more information on public programs at the Elk Country Visitor Center, visit www.elkcountryvisitorcenter.com.