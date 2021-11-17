DuBOIS — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is hosting an open house to inform the public about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), which poses a serious threat to the state’s white-tailed deer and elk. The event is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Tri County Church, 1881 Old State Hwy 255 in DuBois.
CWD, which is always fatal to the deer and elk it infects, was first detected in Pennsylvania in captive deer in 2012 and in wild, free-ranging whitetails a few months later. Since then, CWD has been detected in over 740 whitetails. No Pennsylvania elk have ever tested positive for the disease. To limit spread of CWD, the Game Commission has enacted special regulations in several spots around Pennsylvania. These areas are known as Disease Management Areas (DMAs) and the Established Area (EA). There are five DMAs across the state. The newest, DMA 6, was created in 2021 in response to a CWD-positive road-killed deer found outside of Brockway. It covers around 100 square miles over parts of Clearfield and Elk counties.
Regulations within DMAs and the EA – which include bans on feeding deer, using or possessing cervid urine-based attractants, and moving high-risk deer parts – are to limit the spread of the disease. Hunters are also prohibited from bringing high-risk parts – brains, spinal columns, backbones, lymph nodes and more – back into Pennsylvania from any other state or Canadian province.
To learn more about CWD, how it is spread, the regulations within DMAs and the EA, what to do if you plan to hunt in a DMA or the EA, and what you can do to help fight CWD, attend the Nov. 18th event. Visitors to the open house will be able to view and discuss various educational stations at their own pace with Game Commission staff.
A map showing the exact location and boundaries for each DMA and the EA is available on the Game Commission website, www.pgc.pa.gov/CWD.