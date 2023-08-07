DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare is hosting its 5th Annual Dr. Gary DuGan Memorial 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Beaver Meadow Walkway in DuBois.
Dr. DuGan is remembered for his many contributions at Penn Highlands Healthcare, in particular as an integral figure in developing the health system’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) program, to which all proceeds from the race will go. The Penn Highlands GME program offers medical students and recent medical school graduates opportunities for rotations and one-on-one time with attending physicians, helping to equip family medicine residents with the inpatient and outpatient training they need to prepare to meet the demands of rural health care.
Race check-in begins that morning at 7:30 a.m., with a start time of 9 a.m. at the DuBois City Park’s Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater. The race will be run throughout the Beaver Meadow Walkway.
Children ages 12 and under can also participate in a free One-Mile Fun Run.
The adult participation fee for the one-mile walk or 5K race is $30, (plus payment processing fees), and includes an official DuGan race T-shirt. Shirts will be distributed the day of the race.
A virtual race option is also available. Shirts will be mailed to those racing virtually.
Participants are encouraged to register by Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, to ensure shirt delivery prior to race day.
Register at www.phhealthcare.org/duganrace2023.