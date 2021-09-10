ST. MARYS –Penn Highlands Pinecrest Manor is excited to announce that they have officially been rated as a 5-star nursing home from CMS Nursing Home Compare and Medicare.gov.
The rating system is based on five different components: overall quality, health inspections, quality measures, overall staffing, and RN staffing. Pinecrest Manor received an overall rating of five stars.
“I believe it is our dedicated staff that have truly made a difference in the lives of our residents at Pinecrest Manor,” said Megan Bolden, administrator at PH Pinecrest Manor. “It has been an exceptionally difficult year due to COVID-19 but the amazing employees have carried us through and are the reason that we are a 5-Star facility.”
Pinecrest Manor is a 138-bed skilled facility located on the campus of Penn Highlands Elk, providing 24-hour skilled nursing care and rehabilitative therapy. Learn more about Penn Highlands Pinecrest Manor by visiting www.phhealthcare.org/pinecrest.