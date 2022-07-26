DuBOIS — The new Penn Highlands Healthcare Stern Center for Behavioral Health, located at Penn Highlands DuBois East, provides one example among many of how the leadership of the healthcare system has invested in mental healthcare in this community, according to Kevin R. Patterson, MD, PHH System director of Behavioral Health.
“That investment has allowed us to consider carefully how we can work as a regional provider of mental health services, with staff working both within their immediate community, as well as meeting the needs of the region at large,” Patterson said Monday during a media tour of the new behavioral health hospital. “It has also allowed us to invest in teaching and building a future of providers who train in and want to serve this area or ones like it.
“We’re teaching medical students, physician assistants and nurse practitioner students, nurses, and we’re proud to have our second class of psychiatry residents starting their four years of training after medical school, after a very successful first year of the program has just come to an end,” said Patterson. “We’re very excited to share this day in this building with you, and we are even more excited to continue working with you on caring for this community.”
Patterson said the clinicians, doctors, advanced practice providers, nurses, therapists and other clinical staff are fortunate to be able to work in this community with the support of the PHH system.
“Great buildings become great hospitals when they’re staffed with the right people,” said Patterson. “We are challenged by and love what we do as mental healthcare providers. We meet people where they are in life with empathy and compassion. We see our patients, not some unidentified other, but you and your parents and your children and your friends, at some of the most difficult moments of their lives. And we are with them in those moments. We help people develop and live lives that feel meaningful to them. We support people as they cope with the challenges they face along the way.”
Patterson said doing this well means serving people with a vast array of unique and complex needs.
“Our skilled staff and providers are developing expertise in many of these areas, especially ones that meet the needs of this region,” he said. “You’ve already heard how we will be further growing our expertise in child and adolescent care with the help of this new facility. We also have projects going on around the system, including here in DuBois, that will focus on geriatric care, substance use and caring for people with more severe forms of mental illness.”
Patterson said PHH recognizes that the level of people’s care needs and the time of those needs are broad and varied.
Recommended Video
“We’re growing our services with this in mind so that we can meet people, again, where they are,” he said. “One example of this thoughtful growth is how this new building was designed to be able to host a same day walk-in clinic for our patients who were in crisis. This same space will also allow us to more quickly engage with people in the outpatient setting after they’ve been seen in the emergency department or after they’ve been discharged from one of our inpatient units.”
This project symbolizes a collective effort, spearheaded by Penn Highlands Healthcare system, to help the community, said System Fund Development Director Karin R. Pfingstler.
“The effort was supported by our federal, state, and local civic leaders,” she said. “Two Appalachian Regional Commission grants were awarded to the City of DuBois on behalf of Penn Highlands DuBois. These two grants, the first of which was administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for road rate infrastructure improvements, and the second, with oversight provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, for improvements to the remaining third floor for the adult inpatient unit, represent the commitment being made by key stakeholders locally.”
Pfingstler said two additional Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants were awarded to the North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission on behalf of Penn Highlands DuBois, as a result of direct support from local state officials.
The philanthropic support committed for this effort cannot go without acknowledging PHH’s sincere appreciation of the continued support to this true community resource, said Pfingstler. Several local family foundations and corporate entities committed donations to the construction of this facility, including Clearfield Bank and Trust Company, now known as Mid Penn Bank, First National Bank, SEI Investments, Eastern Gas and Transmission, the Mengle Foundation and the Fairman Family Foundation.
Pfingstler also acknowledged Dave Stern, CEO and president of Paris Companies in DuBois, who “has a desire to promote the welfare of others,” she said.
“Today, he’s (Stern) making an active effort to promote our human welfare by making a $1.5 million commitment to the construction of this facility, and thereby, symbolizing the crucial impact this project will have on our community’s health and well-being.”