DuBOIS — The latest guidelines for the treatment of heart and lung diseases, as well as the management of conditions that impact the heart and lungs, will be presented during the 6th Annual Pulmonary and Cardiothoracic Conference hosted by Penn Highlands Healthcare. The program will be held on Friday, Oct. 7 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Penn Stater Hotel in State College.

