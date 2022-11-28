DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified registered nurse practitioner Frances Abraham, MSN, CRNP, to its medical staff.
Frances joins the team at Penn Highlands Oncology/Hematology located at 100 Hospital Ave. in DuBois.
She is a dedicated and enthusiastic advanced practice provider devoted to offering optimal patient care and building rapport with patients to effectively counsel on medical conditions, treatment plans, barriers to care and independent patient needs.
Common treatments and procedures include management of hematologic malignancies and various solid tumors, IV and oral chemotherapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy, clinical trials, blood transfusions, manage toxicities and respond to acute reactions from treatments, and imaging to assess treatment response and active surveillance.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands Oncology/Hematology, Frances practiced at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, UPMC Passavant in Pittsburgh, Manor Care North Hills in Pittsburgh, UPMC Outpatient Oncology in Pittsburgh and Valley Family Medicine in Cheswick.
Frances earned her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio, and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
To make an appointment or to find out more about oncology/hematology services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, call 814-375-3800 or visit www.phhealthcare.org/cancercare.