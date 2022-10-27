BROCKWAY — Phoenix Sintered Metals donated $500 to help the Brockway Area School District send food home to students over the weekend.
Brockway, like many school districts in the area, has a Weekend Backpack Program, where the school bags up enough food to support a child over the weekend. Currently at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, 15 families use the program. The elementary school has more.
“Our local churches will donate food once a month and community members donate money that we use to go buy food,” School Counselor Heather Anderson said. “This program is strictly done by donations from our community members. It’s amazing that Phoenix can reach out like this and help our students. They contacted me a couple of weeks before to see what needs we had, and they raised money to help.”
“Companywide, we held a bake sale where our employees signed up and made baked goods, and then we had a car wash,” Phoenix Sintered Metals’ Jenna Fields explained. “The wash was donation-based. We raised a total of $500, and everything is coming here to help the students in our school district.”
Phoenix’s Josh Crawford said he was surprised at how much the company raised for this particular donation.
“Considering the weather on the day we had the car wash, we did really well,” he said. “It ended up being a cloudy, overcast, cooler day. Surprisingly, we were able to raise more than we thought we would.”
Fields, Crawford, and Kris Konyndyk came to the school to deliver the check. Fields explained that the community is very important to the business.
“Our company is located here, and we wanted to give back to our school district,” she said. “Many of us came through Brockway, and we have kids in the school district.”
“We try to give back as much as we can,” Crawford added. “We have a charity committee that raises money to donate throughout the year, and we help out our local sports programs.”
“We are pleased with the outcome of the car wash and received a positive response from the community,” Fields said.
Anderson said that the school also helps certain families at Christmas, and donations like Phoenix’s can help with that.
“We often know about families who are struggling, or they’re part of the backpack program, or we hear from students that they have needs,” Anderson said. “We offer them a donation from the school to help make sure the kids get a Christmas. Most families are willing to accept it, and we want to help out as much as we can.”
Principal Mark Dippold appreciated both the donation and how the Brockway community works together with the school district.
“It will help students in our district who may be facing unusual circumstances,” he said. “Our community has always been outstanding in supporting the students in our schools. Whether it is sports, academics, or a family hardship, the community is always supportive. That is what makes Brockway a great community.”
“It’s just nice how the whole community of Brockway comes together to help each other,” Anderson agreed. “You don’t see that everywhere.”