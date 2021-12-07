RIDGWAY — “Stylez Crafts and More” on Front Street in Ridgway will join in with the holiday festivities this weekend by offering photo opportunities for community members.
“Cookies and Cocoa with Santa” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday will feature portraits with Santa by local photographer Chris Tucker, and on Sunday, four-legged friends can even join in on the fun.
The shop, which opened in September 2020, is made up of several local crafters who not only sell items in the store, but help run the store on a regular basis.
One of the crafters, Garnet Druhot, said it was their goal from the beginning to participate in events and be involved in the community, such as being a part of this holiday weekend and hosting crafting classes. The store also changes out its inventory regularly to incorporate seasonal items.
Tucker, of St. Marys and founder of CT Outdoor Photography, features a variety of local landscapes and outdoor scenic photos on his website. At the Front Street craft store, customers can also purchase prints, ornaments, coasters and gift certificates, as well as have the opportunity to schedule photo shoots with Tucker, according to the CT Outdoor Photography Facebook page.
There will also be sales offered throughout the weekend, and treat bags for children, said Druhot.
Visit Stylez Crafts and More and CT Outdoor Photography on Facebook or call 814-788-3137 for more information.
Also happening in Ridgway this weekend is Breakfast with Santa at The Brew Bank Brewing Co. from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday.