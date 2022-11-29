ST. MARYS — Just before Thanksgiving, St. Marys Area Middle School teachers got “pied” for a worthy cause.
Principal Julie Boyer said the “Pie Your Teacher” assembly, held Nov. 21, was done a few years ago, and brought back in 2022 by SMAMS Librarian Ellen Stolarski.
Proceeds from this initiative benefit the SMAMS eighth grade’s field trip fund.
“We are trying to stray away from families selling items (for the fund),” said Boyer.
A dozen middle school teachers volunteered to “get pied.” Chances cost 25 cents. Names were pulled at random the morning of the event, she said.
“Currently, eighth graders are raising money to go on a big field trip at the end of the year to celebrate the end of middle school,” Boyer noted.
Possibilities for this trip include Hershey Park or a baseball game.
Last year, seventh-grade students decided to support local businesses on a field trip to the movie theater.
The “Pie Your Teacher” assembly was a way to not only provide a lot of laughs between staff and students, but deter some of the field trip costs.
“With the cost of transportation, a lot of funds are needed to provide worthwhile experiences for our students,” said Boyer. “Every little bit helps, and we appreciate all the donations the community has provided.”