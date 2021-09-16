KERSEY — Pine Ridge Farm Special Events of Kersey has opened its autumn corn maze to the public, offering different themes, hayrides and other activities.
April Cush, who lives on the family farm, said this is the fourth year for the corn maze. It’s about 2 acres in size, and opens up on Labor Day weekend.
This Saturday, Sept. 18 from 1-5 p.m., there will be a princess-themed corn maze offered, said Cush, where local teenage volunteers dress up like characters such as Pocahontas, and separate themselves throughout the maze.
“It’s usually very popular,” she said.
The Bible-themed maze is set for next Saturday, Sept. 25 from 1-5 p.m., where volunteers are dressed as Bible characters and act out their stories.
New to the maze this year is the pirate theme, said Cush. On Oct. 9 from 1-5 p.m., pirates and mermaids will grace the maze, offering treats like seashells and fake tattoos.
Last year’s Disney-themed maze showcased volunteers in bright-colored outfits, dressed up as characters like Aladin, The Little Mermaid and Belle from Beauty and the Beast.
Friday nights in October, there is the flashlight maze, said Cush, which seems to be enjoyed by the younger crowds.
In partnership with Bear Creek Wines of Kane, Pine Ridge will also host a wine and cheese event from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 10, featuring cheese and pepperoni smoked on the farm, as well as homemade mustard.
“This went really well last year,” said Cush.
To make a reservation, email asod5678dance@gmail.com.
Pine Ridge’s “creepy cornmaze” finishes out the season at the end of October.
The farm also offers hayrides, which take participants around the farm’s fields, said Cush.
They also offer casual things for people to enjoy while at Pine Ridge, said Cush, such as sitting around the fire ring and playing cornhole, or just relaxing in a country setting.
For more information, follow Pine Ridge Farm Special Events on Facebook.