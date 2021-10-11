ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Soccer Booster Club is again dedicating its upcoming “Pink Out” games in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
Club President Kelli Surra said the pink out games have been held for more than 10 years, typically benefiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
The club, which organizes the pink game, supports the boys and girls junior high soccer programs within St. Marys Area School District, said Surra.
The boys game will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, and the girls, 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14 at the soccer field near St. Marys Area Middle School. St. Marys will face off against Elk County Catholic.
This year, Pink Out proceeds will be going to “The 3 Breastketeers,” group based in Elk County.
There will also be basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing.
“We decided to give it to the Breastketeers, because they help local Elk County women and families,” said Surra.
The group stems from three women – Darlene Eckert, Mary Zuchelli and the late Chris Rieder –who all went to high school together and remained friends, all diagnosed with breast cancer a couple months apart from one another.
The Breastketeers raise funds and purchase gift cards, which are given to the chemo and radiation departments at Hahne Cancer Center and distributed to Elk County patients. Eckert said they also respond to requests when people contact them, sending gas cards via mail. The group also hosts fundraisers throughout the year, such as Dice Runs and Trunk or Treat events.
National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, recognized each October, is an annual campaign raising awareness about the impact of breast cancer, as well as working to help women get access to education, screening and support, according to www.nationalbreastcancer.org. This year’s theme is “It’s time to rise.”
Everyone who attends the game is encouraged to wear pink in honor of breast cancer awareness.
Surra said they also hosted a Pink Out T-shirt online sale, where Elk County Catholic soccer coaches passed along the message to their students as well. Team-B Custom Sportswear in St. Marys is printing the shirts.
Monetary contributions to The 3 Breastketeers may be sent to Darlene Eckert, 102 Elk Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.