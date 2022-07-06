DuBOIS — A man has been charged following an alleged assault with a knife that occurred in Treasure Lake over Fourth of July weekend.
Bart Anton Thompson, 47, of Pittsburgh, is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a felony in the first degree; two second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, also a misdemeanor in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office July 2.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Sandy Township Police Department received a call on July 1 around 11:09 p.m., reporting that a man had been stabbed while at a camp on Lynyard Lane in Treasure Lake. The man was being transported to the hospital by two other men in a pickup truck.
Police located the men at the front gate of Treasure Lake. After observing the patient’s injuries, they requested that EMS expedite their response for the man, who was bleeding profusely and losing consciousness from wounds to his head/neck area, according to the affidavit of probable cause. EMS arrived and transported the victim to Penn Highlands DuBois where he underwent emergency surgery for serious bodily injuries. Medical personnel said that the man had a hemorrhage on his neck, lost a lot of blood and suffered soft tissue injuries to his arms, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police interviewed the witness who drove the victim to the front gate, who said that he was at his camp, located on Cornfish Cay Lane, when a woman pulled into the driveway, asking frantically that someone help her husband, who had a serious cut to his neck. The driver said he observed the victim slumped over in the passenger seat in an unstable condition. He and his friend then drove the victim to the front gate. The woman told him that the victim got into a physical altercation with Thompson, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police, the victim’s wife said that she and the victim, Thompson and friends were hanging out when they started “playing around” and throwing water at each other. She said she saw Thompson grab a beer and dump it over the victim’s head, then the two started wrestling around. She then went inside of the camper momentarily, and when she came back out, someone was trying to separate the two men, and the victim was applying pressure to his neck.
Police then met with Thompson and his wife at the Lynard Lane camp. Thompson told police that he and the victim were fighting when the victim allegedly struck him several times in the face with a closed fist. He said entering into the fight was of mutual consent. Thompson’s right eye was swollen, and it was later determined he suffered an orbital bone fracture, requiring surgery. He was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois.
Thompson’s wife told police that while trying to break up the fight, she was cut on her left forearm. She denied seeing Thompson or the victim with a weapon. She later gave Thompson’s shorts that he was wearing at the time of the altercation to police, which reportedly had dried blood on the front and sides of them, as well as a knife in the front left pocket. The knife, green in color, had dried blood on the blade, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
There is no preliminary hearing set yet for Thompson, according to court documents.