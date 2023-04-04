CURWENSVILLE — Planning is underway for Curwensville Days. Captivating entertainment and fun activities are in the works as part of the 53rd celebration. Favorites such as the Moore Brothers and the car show are planning a return, but there will be some changes this year.
According to recently inducted Curwensville Days Committee President Zack McGary, the length of this year’s festival has been shortened.
“Curwensville Days 2023 is set for Wednesday, July 12, through Saturday, July 15, at Irvin Park, Curwensville,” he said.
He said after a review of previous years’ festivals and committee consideration, a shorter festival is justified.
“The committee decided to shorten Curwensville Days for a few reasons. It has been increasingly difficult for vendors to commit to a week-long celebration. It has also been harder to find entertainment for the celebration, and funds for the celebration are becoming harder and harder to obtain,” he explained.
The committee is still working on the entertainment lineup. McGary said he is certain some favorites are returning. “The car show and firemen’s parade will be July 15. We will begin the festival with vespers and as always the Moore Brothers will be performing on the stage.”
Entertainment will be finalized following the committee’s April meeting.
The committee has new officers. In addition to McGary, vice presidents are Rose Fye and Dawn Smith. Sandy Bowery serves as secretary/treasurer.
McGary said new volunteers are welcome to join the group. Planning sessions are held on the first Wednesday of each month, March through July, at 6 p.m. at Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s fire station, Curwensville.
McGary said he became involved in the committee for various reasons.
Members of the community may contact the committee through the Curwensville Days Facebook page. McGary said the committee will post an update monthly after each meeting as well as reminders of meeting dates, times and locations.
“I joined the Curwensville Days Committee because I heard there was a shortage of community participation and I wanted to be able to help in any way I could. I grew up attending the Curwensville Days celebration each year with my family,” he said. “I would like to see more booths and events geared towards children and young adults added to the festival.”