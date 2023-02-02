ST. MARYS — Plans for the first disc golf course in Elk County are well underway, and members of the public have the chance to sponsor this unique recreational activity for all ages.
At the October 2020 St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors meeting, approval to install a course at the St. Marys Area middle/high school campus was granted.
Lewis Murray with the Saint Marys Disc Golf Club Association (SMDGCA), who is also on the SMASD board of directors, said that since that meeting, a temporary 18-hole course has been installed using homemade baskets.
Disc golf, which is golf with frisbees, is a “flying disc sport in which players throw a frisbee at a target,” with fewest throws as possible, according to the letter Murray wrote to the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.
The targets –baskets –are used to catch the discs, that also have chains to slow their flight.
The SMDGCA is “committed to growing the sport of disc golf, and providing healthy recreation to youth and adults in the area,” said Murray.
In the presentation made to SMASD in 2020, Murray had said that disc golf adds another activity option for the community, promotes community engagement and offers something unique and different from traditional sports.
Disc golf courses are also equipped with safety precautions, require little to no upkeep and respect neighboring properties, Murray said.
At least 317 disc golf/disc golf courses across the country are recognized by the Pro Disc Golf Association (PDGA), according to Murray’s presentation. The PDGA now has more than 144,000 members and continues to grow.
Murray, who is an active member of the PDGA himself, said that disc golf is a great activity for all ages. It was noted that he would like to hold an annual disc golf tournament, and otherwise use the course mostly on weekends.
Now that hundreds of rounds have been played on the temporary course with homemade baskets, the goal is to install Pro Disc Golf Association approved baskets, Murray said.
The opportunity to sponsor a hole, or basket, is now available to the public. The cost to sponsor one is $777.
“Helping launch something new and exciting for our community does not happen often,” said Murray in the Chamber letter. “Sponsorships guarantee your business’ name, logo and call to action will be displayed on the basket for two years.”
Donations can be made at www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=HLUMYNFWWTGNC.
For more information, contact Murray at smdgca@gmail.com.