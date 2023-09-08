ST. MARYS — Plans and fundraising are underway for the third annual Haunted Forest –a spooktacular volunteer-led event held in October, benefiting community initiatives.
The 2023 Haunted Forest will be held from 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 20-21 at Benzinger Park on Fleming Road in St. Marys.
St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce President and Haunted Forest Organizer Andrew Mohney said this event was formed in partnership with StoryBook Sweets and City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation. Proceeds go to the chamber, benefiting its July 3 fireworks display, as well as parks summer programs.
“It’s great that we can host events like this that directly benefit family friendly events and youth educational programs,” he said.
Currently, organizers behind the Haunted Forest are holding a 12-foot skeleton raffle. All proceeds will go directly to the Haunted Forest to help with purchases for the event each year. The drawing will be held Oct. 1.
And yes, Mohney says they really are raffling off a skeleton that is 12 feet tall.
“We also receive some sponsorship money out of the Parks and Recreation Sponsorship Fund,” he said.
The 2022 Haunted Forest brought in around 2,300 people over the two-night period, said Mohney. Everyone was “very pleased” with the turnout.
“People loved it. Lots of people actually went through again the same night, or returned for the second night,” he noted.
The biggest key to events like this is the work put in by the great volunteers involved. And, they are always looking for more.
While the concessions and admission side of things is taken care of, Mohney said they are still looking for help with “the haunt.”
Those who may not want to scare but still want to be involved in the event can help by building the actual walk of the Haunted Forest, the week leading up to the event.
Anyone who wishes to sign up to volunteer can visit the “The Haunted Forest –STM PA” Instagram or Facebook pages.