DuBOIS — Several volunteers dedicated to helping the area’s homeless population recently joined forces to conduct the annual Point-in-Time Count in Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
Clearfield County Point-in-Time Coordinator Amy Rosman, who is also Shelter Plus Care Program coordinator through the DuBois Housing Authority and chairwoman of the local housing options team, said this count takes place each year in collaboration with other local agencies and homeless housing assistance programs.
HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) requires that Continuums of Care conduct a PIT Count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January, according to its website.
Clearfield and Jefferson counties’ unsheltered PIT Counts both took place on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, during daytime hours.
Collaborating with Jefferson County’s Shelter Task Force was a first this year, Rosman noted, as each county usually conducts its count solo.
There were 12 volunteers between the two counties that day, who each traveled in teams of two and canvassed the counties for unsheltered individuals. There were several new helpers who underwent a training prior to the process beginning, said Rosman.
Given that the winter weather on that day wasn’t ideal, Rosman said volunteers stayed mostly on main roads, checking in laundromats, convenience stores and gas stations, libraries, city parks, trailer courts, etc.
The PIT Count resulted in 14 unsheltered people in Clearfield County, and none in Jefferson County, Rosman reported.
This is not including those who stayed at homeless/domestic violence shelters during the night of Jan. 25, which shelters submit separately.
Rosman estimated that there were an additional 20-30 homeless staying in Clearfield County shelters that night.
The unsheltered individuals are interviewed about their situation, and demographics and information is collected, said Rosman. These numbers show HUD just how serious the local homeless situation is, and also help to bring in more grant funds for the agencies assisting the unsheltered.
Each person encountered is also provided with a backpack stocked full of necessities, all local donations, such as gift cards for food, gloves, hats, socks, fleece sweatshirts, hand and feet warmers, soap, first-aid items and more.
This year, there were around 30 backpacks filled, thanks to generous donations from area churches, landlords, some members of shelter task force groups and others. Backpacks are also given to agencies in the area that help the homeless.
For as many years as Rosman has been involved in the PIT Count, it is the highest she has ever seen it.
Those who would like to help can do so by making donations for the backpacks or giving to local shelters, Rosman said. Even when some of these individuals do get housing, they don’t have anything there to get them started.
There is also always a need for volunteers for the PIT Count.
Anyone who is homeless can reach out to the DuBois Housing Authority or Community Connections, so that a coordinated entry assessment can be completed. People are also encouraged to call if they see or know of a local homeless person in need.
The DHA can be reached at 814-371-2290. Community Connections of Clearfield/Jefferson Counties can be reached at 814-371-5100.