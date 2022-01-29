PITTSBURGH — Point Park University’s School of Communication is introducing a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting with a concentration in broadcast reporting or broadcast production.
The Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting replaces the former Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and will be offered in the Fall of 2022. Registration for the new B.A. in Broadcasting is now open.
“This combined broadcasting major will allow our students interested in media production both in front of and behind the camera to collaborate regularly, enhancing their skills and inspiring their creativity, “ said Bernie Ankney, Ph.D., dean of the School of Communication. “Both halves of the major, which are arranged in separate concentrations, support the other while permitting students to follow their passion in the field.”
Broadcasting students take classes in writing, editing, multimedia, video production, news gathering and reporting. In addition to classwork, Point Park University has student-run media outlets that provide opportunities for hands-on broadcast journalism experience, including The Globe newspaper, WPPJ Radio, and U-View television. “Students taking advantage of these opportunities can refine their skills from day one in preparation for an internship or cooperative education opportunity,” said Ankney.
Point Park’s broadcast journalism program boasts many graduates working as media professionals locally at media outlets such as KDKA, WPXI and WTAE, out-of-state stations in Ohio, Nebraska, North Carolina, Maryland, and Illinois, and at national media outlets such as CNN, NBC, and the AP.
Emily Berk is a 2011 broadcast journalism graduate and producer for NBC News. Berk, who currently lives in Brooklyn, said, “Point Park University gave me the opportunity to gain real world experience from industry professionals while empowering me to explore my own interests."