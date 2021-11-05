ST. MARYS — Mickayla Poland of St. Marys, founder of PA Made, is the recipient of this year’s Champions of the PA Wilds “Great Design Award.”
The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship announced the 2021 Champions of PA Wilds Awards recipients in early October. The awards, typically distributed during the PA Wilds Center’s annual dinner, are being distributed in small groups this year due to COVID-19, according to the press release.
Poland is a graphic designer and painter who shows much passion and support for wildlife in her work. She has also worked with the Elk County Conservation District on projects, such as creating colorful storm drain murals for Elk County Upstream Art, and promoting keeping stormwater and runoff water clean, according to the PA Wilds Center’s press release.
After finding out she won, Poland said she was speechless and emotional. She has been working with the PA Wilds throughout the past couple of years, and they have helped her grow her business.
“In my opinion, PA Made and the PA Wilds have a lot in common... our love for the region,” said Poland.
It all started with just a couple of paintings in 2017, which has quickly grown into designing stickers, T-shirts, buttons, murals and much more. A self-taught painter, Poland focuses on “the accuracy of the animals and the environments” she creates, she said.
“I like to look back and compare how the quality of my painting has changed and improved over the years, and it’s my goal to improve more,” she said. “It’s been a whirlwind, and I can’t wait to see how it continues to grow.”
Born in southern California, Poland said she was blown away by the beautiful region when she moved to the area.
“The site of a bulging elk backdropped with rolling mountains as far as the eye can see still takes my breath away, and those moments that I hope to capture in my art,” she said. “It’s important to promote wildlife and conservation, so generations to come can enjoy them as I do.”
Many of her designs on stickers, T-shirts and other products are inspired by things people love about the area, including elk country and its landscape, she said. Her designs are also sold on stickers at PA Wilds Conservation Shops, and she has worked with the PA Wilds on Kinzua Bridge Skywalk and PA Wilds Marker Market logo designs.
Poland is also known for her customized work, such as creating very realistic paintings of people’s pets or wildlife on windows canvases, which they can proudly display in their homes.
Through her art and PA Made, Poland is grateful for opportunities she has had to work with youth and adults, like visiting on “career day” at South St. Marys Street Elementary School and working with third-graders to discuss graphic design and more. She is also a teaching artist through Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA)’s “Arts in Education” program, and has taught two residencies.
Passionate about the Upstream Art Project, Poland painted her third mural at Fox Township Community Park this past summer.
“I hope to continue to work with the public to share art and my passion for wildlife,” she said.
Again focusing on spotlighting and preserving beautiful things in Pennsylvania, Poland recently designed stickers that say things like “Save the critters, don’t litter,” a message she says has spread all over the country.
Poland has also had the chance to work with organizations that share the same values and missions as herself, such as the Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA), Pheasants Forever and, of course, PA Wilds.
“I’ve realized how much outdoorsmen deeply care about promoting conservation and wildlife, so they and generations to come can continue to hunt, fish, and enjoy the outdoors.”
Poland accepted the “Great Design Award” alongside the Elk County Commissioners at the Elk County Courthouse Nov. 3.
Visit PA Made on Facebook for more information.