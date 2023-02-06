DuBOIS — A record-breaking number of people braved the frigid temperatures on Saturday by participating in the Polar Plunge, held in cooperation with Treasure Lake’s 2023 Winterfest, to benefit the DuBois YMCA.
Nearly 40 people jumped into Treasure Lake to participate in the event, and raised approximately $2,000 for the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.
The Strong Kids Campaign keeps the prices reasonable or free for youth activities at the YMCA, said Paula DuBois of the DuBois YMCA. The money from the fundraiser also supports all of the YMCA’s children’s programs.
Polar Plunger Jeff DuBois, who has participated every year, said he thinks the colder temperatures, 14 degrees outside Saturday morning, may have contributed to having more participants than ever this year, because it was more challenging.
“It’s an exhilarating feeling –it really is,” said Jeff DuBois after the event. “Though, when you initially take the plunge, it definitely takes your breath away.”
Jeff DuBois said he doesn’t really do anything to prepare to jump into the freezing cold water each year.
“The anticipation is the worst part,” he said. “We went in with, there was a first-timer this year, and she was all worried. That’s why I say the worst part is the waiting.”
Paula DuBois said the atmosphere on Saturday was very exciting.
“It was very festive and a lot of people came to watch,” she said. “The banks were full of spectators –very encouraging.”
Paula DuBois said the oldest participant this year was 81-year-old Hank Webster, while the youngest was a 15 year old.
Paula DuBois thanked the Treasure Lake Property Owners’ Association for holding the event to help benefit the DuBois YMCA, along with the Sandy Township Water Rescue Team and Coldwell Banker for handing out towels to the participants after they come out of the lake.
Another big draw to Winterfest was the Chili Cook-Off, which was held later in the evening at the Lakeview Lodge. A $5 donation was received to taste and vote for the best chili and the proceeds benefited the Strong Kids Campaign.
Trophies and prizes were awarded for the top three favorite chili submissions. First place winner was Gina Hine; second place winner Kristine Foltz and third place winner was Captain Jack’s Chili.
The evening ended with a live performance from “The Aquatic Bad Guys” immediately following the chili contest. Proceeds also benefited the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.