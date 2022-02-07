DuBOIS — Charitable Polar Bear Plungers jumped into Treasure Lake Saturday to benefit the DuBois YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.
Approximately 25 people braved the frigid temperatures to participate in the event, which was held in cooperation with Treasure Lake’s 2022 Winterfest. The plunge raised at least $700 for the DuBois YMCA program.
The event is a fundraiser for the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign, said Paula DuBois of the DuBois YMCA. This keeps the prices reasonable or free for youth activities at the YMCA. The money from the fundraiser also supports all of the YMCA’s children’s programs.
The annual Chili-Cook Off was also held Saturday at the Lakeview Lodge.
Chili cook off winners included: Cory Gump, first place; Ike Patterson, second place; Nicole Gump, third place; Camden Clark, fourth place; and Lisa and John Pounds, fifth place.