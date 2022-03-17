DuBOIS — One man is dead following a shooting at about 4 p.m. Thursday in a downtown DuBois parking lot, according to city police Chief Blaine Clark.
Local police were called to a possible shooting in the parking lot located at the corner of West Long Avenue and South Franklin Street, Clark said at the scene.
"We get here, had one male unconscious, with a gunshot wound to the head," said Clark. "Witnesses tended to him (victim), his medical needs."
Witnesses on the scene were able to verify the shooting suspect, said Clark.
"We were able to saturate the area, make contact with him (suspect) via phone," said Clark.
Police took the suspect — who has not yet been identified by authorities — into custody around 4:55 p.m. Thursday.
"We've got him (suspect) in custody right now," said Clark.
Clark confirmed that the victim, a man in his 40s, was killed in the shooting.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be provided when they are made available by authorities.