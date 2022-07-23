DuBOIS — An 87-year-old Mahaffey woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:42 p.m. on July 21 at 935 Oklahoma Salem Road in Brady Township, according to officials.
Police: One dies in two-vehicle crash in Brady Township
