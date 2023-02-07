DuBOIS — DuBois City Police were dispatched Monday afternoon to New Story School, an alternative school located at 460 Jeffers St., to a possible hostage situation with a weapon, according to Chief Blaine Clark.
“We immediately called for Sandy Township (police) to back us up,” Clark said. “We arrived on scene pretty rapidly, made entry into the room where the subjects were supposed to be. Upon making entry, we were able to secure the scene very quickly.”
“The item that was located, that was a potential weapon, was not necessarily a weapon, but could have been deemed a weapon if used improperly,” said Clark.
There were no injuries.
Clark said the school was locked down when the incident occurred.
“They (New Story) went through their protocols,” said Clark. “Everything worked perfectly and it was a great outcome.”
Clark said three students were detained in the classroom and their parents were called to pick them up from the school.