DuBOIS — A 39-year-old Reynoldsville man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night on Thunderbird Road, according to a news release from the Sandy Township Police Department.
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder identified the man as Nicholas C. Reynolds.
The police said they received a report of a motorcycle crash at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Upon arrival, the police said they found the victim being tended to by medical personnel.
Police determined that Reynolds lost control of his motorcycle, for unknown reasons, while traveling west on Thunderbird Road. This caused the motorcycle to skid across the eastbound lane, up onto an embankment, glancing a utility pole before stopping at a road sign.
The police said the driver was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.