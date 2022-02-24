ST. MARYS — Members of the Master Gardners of Elk/Cameron County will present “Do You Want to Start a Garden This Year? Let Your Excuses Be-Gone!” at the St. Marys Public Library starting this weekend.
The class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the SMPL, and also on Saturday, March 5 from noon-2 p.m. at the Barbara Moscato Brown Library in Emporium.
SMPL Director Leslie Swope said a program presented at the library last summer about saving seeds, presented by Master Gardener Stephen Marconi, was their highest-attended program in 2021.
“Stephen brought a huge wealth of knowledge to the seed saving program. We almost immediately started talking about doing another program in late winter for beginners,” Swope said.
Many of the participants who attended the seed saving program were somewhat new to gardening, said Swope.
“Gardening is so specific to your climate, so you really need an expert that lives locally. Googling will not get you the results you need,” she said.
The Master Gardeners have become a huge asset to the area, Swope noted.
The volunteer-based group, associated with Penn State Extension, is dedicated to educating the public on horticultural topics, while acting as a resource for the community as well.
“They know when to plant, what to plant and how to troubleshoot problems,” she said.
Marconi, Tyler Daniels and Becky Bricen of the Master Gardners of Elk/Cameron County will be the presenters this year.
“Gardening can be very intimidating for a beginner,” said Swope. “There is a large time commitment involved, and you want to make sure that you are doing everything you can to get a good crop.”
This year’s program is specifically tailored to beginners.
“This is designed to fit everyone’s lifestyle and help you save money,” Swope noted.
The program will also discuss container gardening, and there will be time for questions afterward.
There is a $10 fee for the program.
Visit the Penn State Extension – Master Gardeners of Elk County and St. Marys Public Library on Facebook and www.extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener for more information on programs.