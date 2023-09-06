WEEDVILLE — During the annual Labor Day Homecoming Celebration in Bennetts Valley on Sept. 4, a portion of Route 255 from Hemlock Avenue to near the intersection of Gardner Hill was renamed Dr. Betty Hayes Memorial Highway.
The dedication ceremony was hosted by State Rep. Mike Armanini who gave opening remarks, and also included brief comments given by former Elk County Commissioner Christine Gavazzi who initiated the request for the dedication, as well as by Sen. Cris Dush, and Commissioner Joe Daghir.
Dr. Betty, as she was affectionately known by the coal miners and their families that she served, fought for clean drinking water and better living conditions in houses that were hastily constructed by the owners of the coal company and the town. Houses had no indoor plumbing, and waste from outhouses contaminated the wells that were the only water source. Raw sewage ran in ditches and often flooded after rainstorms, and the coal companies deemed it too expensive to make improvements.
Author Marcia Biederman from New York City chose Dr. Betty as the topic of a book about influential women who triumphed despite many obstacles. She commented that, “I have written several books about remarkable American women, but the most remarkable of them all was your local hero Dr. Betty Hayes.”
In her book, “A Mighty Force: Dr. Elizabeth Hayes and Her War for Public Health,” Biederman details how Hayes’ fight for clean drinking water and better living and working conditions for the coal miners in Bennetts Valley attracted national attention in the 1940s. The miners went on strike for five months when the coal company fired her as the company doctor. Associated Press wire services heard about it and came and documented conditions with pictures and referred to Hayes as “Joan of Arc in Pennsylvania.” It finally came to President Harry Truman’s attention, and he asked the Justice Department to investigate the operations of the coal company, eventually resulting in a clean source of drinking water and the establishment of a sewer system, along with reorganization of the coal company officials.
“How happy Dr. Betty would be now to see this Labor Day Homecoming Celebration,” concluded Biederman. “More than anything she wanted the people here to have a good life. In doing my research, I was fortunate to have the help and support of people from this area, including some members of the Hayes family.
“Now, with the dedication of this Memorial Highway, Dr. Betty Hayes will never be forgotten.”