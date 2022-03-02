Fox Township and Bennetts Valley elementary schools in St. Marys Area School District recently implemented a process focused on positive and respectful behavior among students and staff.
Dan Vollmer, principal of both schools, said PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) kicked off in mid-February. Not a program or a curriculum, PBIS is a “team-based process for systemic problem-solving, planning and evaluation.”
The evidence-based process focuses on recognizing students for positive behavior, encouraging them to go above and beyond.
The monthly newsletter to parents said the program’s expectations are for students to be positive, respectful, responsible, safe and their best.
These are referred to as the “Dutch High Five” expectations, referencing the district’s “Flying Dutchmen” mascot.
“We know we have amazing schools and amazing kids, but there’s always room for improvement,” said Vollmer. “PBIS is a process for creating safer and more effective schools.”
The newsletter says that all elementary students were given formal lessons on these expectations in various settings throughout the school buildings, such as the classroom, cafeteria, hallways, playground, restrooms and others.
Posters that clearly display these PBIS expectations have been displayed throughout the schools. Students are encouraged to reference and remind one another about them. Vollmer thanked Heather Beck’s class of St. Marys Area High School for designing these posters in the newsletter.
Teachers and staff are also involved in the overall process, aiming to increase student learning and “decrease classroom disruptions.” Some examples include providing more praise to students, talking in a respectful and positive voice tone and constantly reiterating the Dutch expectations, said Vollmer.
PBIS has always been something on the radar, said Vollmer, but there was never the urgency.
“Because factors surrounding COVID-19, we have had an increasing number of students struggle with behavior,” he said. “Our team felt this year would be the perfect time to implement research based practices that help teach and acknowledge positive behavior.”
Overall, students have reacted very well to the program.
“The change was almost immediate,” Vollmer said. “Students are certainly taking more responsibility for the learning and displaying more kindness towards each other. Staff acknowledge that there is additional work to implement the program, but the results have been well worth it.”
Parents will likely hear their child talking about receiving a “punch” on their Dutch High Five card, the newsletter says, or even a Golden Ticket. When students fill all 10 spaces on the card, they are eligible to win a prize.
“When a student is awarded a Golden Ticket, this puts them on our school-wide Golden Board game, which gives them a chance to win the principal’s mystery prize,” the newsletter says.
With questions regarding the PBIS program, contact Vollmer at dvollmer@smasd.org.