ST. MARYS — Notices posted by the Elk County Sheriff’s Office at the Walmart Supercenter on the Million Dollar Highway reportedly caused some confusion among community members on Tuesday.
A “writ of possession” notice, regarding the property at 1102 Million Dollar Hwy., the address of the Walmart Supercenter, stated the tenant has until Friday, Feb. 18 at 12:01 a.m. to vacate the premises.
Deputy Chief Jason McDermott with the Elk County Sheriff’s Office clarified that the notice was served on the nail spa inside of Walmart, which operates under the name Cobe Nails Inc.
Judgement was awarded to Walmart Stores East, which filed the paperwork to take possession of the facility, due to the tenant reportedly failing to make their rent payments, said McDermott.
The possession notice was posted outside of the nail spa, to ensure the tenant is aware of the notice, as well as in the most public parts of Walmart –the two entryways, he said.
“By law, we have to post (the notice) in the most public part of the property, (so that) anyone with any interest within that business will receive notification,” he clarified.
The Walmart Supercenter in St. Marys addressed the matter via its Facebook page Tuesday evening.
“Following the confusion about an eviction notice posted at our store, we want to reassure the community that we have no plans to close the Walmart Supercenter in Saint Marys,” it says. “If you have any questions about the the nail salon tenant eviction notice, please call the sheriff’s office.”