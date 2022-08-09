Charlie Scott meets with Sharon Barbazzeni
Participant Charlie Scott from Abraxas meets with Social Services worker Sharon Barbazzeni from Northwest Bank during the poverty simulation.

JOHNSONBURG — The Elk County Community Foundation, Community Education Center, The Early Learning Resource Center and Northern Tier Community Action Corp. conducted a poverty simulation at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall on Aug. 3.

