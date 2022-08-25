CLEARFIELD — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 2, including Jason Powell of Brockway, were among the honorees.
